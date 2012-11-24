'Small Business Saturday' focuses on locally owned shops

The owners of Renaissance in Cape Girardeau say this year has been a record year for them.

Many were avoiding the madness of Black Friday and supporting locally owned shops.

Shoppers in Cape Girardeau took part in another American tradition on Saturday.

Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday began in 2010 to focus on locally owned shops.

A lot of people told us they shopped Saturday to avoid the madness of Black Friday and to support the people they know in the community.

They attribute it to the downtown project being complete combined with the time of year many consumers hit the streets. It's is a trend they hope continues.

More of your small local businesses are the hub of any city," said Renaissance owner Sherry Yeager. "The more we can get everybody to understand that and participate in the local economy. That's what keeps everything going."

According to the US Small Business Administration, there are about 28 million small businesses nationwide.

Those businesses have created 65 percent of the new jobs over the past two decades.

