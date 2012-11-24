14-pound baby sets record at mid-Missouri hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A baby boy weighing in at 14 pounds, 6.4 ounces has set a new record at a mid-Missouri hospital.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that doctors were expecting Colten Levi Swanigan to weigh 11 to 12 pounds at birth. But Donny Swanigan and Roxanne Giordano weren't prepared for the number on the Boone Hospital Center scale Sunday after their son's cesarean section delivery.

Both used the word "shock." Colten is the weight of a normal 4-month-old.

It's not known if Colten set a state record. But records show only 1.5% of babies born in Missouri weigh more than 9 pounds, 15 ounces.

Giordano says the joke at the hospital was that her son had a twin he ate. The couple's two older children topped 10 pounds at birth.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

