92-year-old man seriously injured after ATV and car collide

A 92-year-old Benton man received serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Friday in Scott County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Route A, two miles east of New Hamburg.

Troopers say Norbert P. Kluesner, 92, of Benton was seriously injured after he pulled his John Deere Gator into the path of a Camaro.

EMS took Kluesner to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Troopers the crash totaled the ATV.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.