Deputy rescues toddler from wrecked SUV

A Graves County deputy rescued a toddler after a rollover wreck in Graves County.

Around 7:30 Thursday evening, Deputy Richard Edwards was on routine patrol when he drove up on a wrecked SUV at the intersection of KY 97 and Natchez Trace.

According to the sheriff's office, Jessica Hargrove of Mayfield, rolled her SUV over on its side into a ditch after she over-corrected.

Hargrove told the deputy that her toddler was still inside the vehicle strapped in a child safety seat.

Deputy Edwards then called for help from the Mayfield Fire Department and EMS.

Edwards managed to get into the vehicle and removed the child from its safety seat. Then he handed the child off to an off-duty nurse that had driven by and stopped to help.

Jessica Hargrove received minor injuries and was taken to JPMC E. R. by Mayfield/Graves County EMS.

The child was medically cleared by EMS and released to a family member.

Kentucky State Police assisted at the scene.

