Catron man accused of murdering son released on bond

Goforth's accused of shooting his 20 year-old son Patrick in the head at their home in Catron.

A man accused of killing his son while apparently high on bath salts has been released on bond, Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver confirmed.

A judge reduced his bond from $500,000, to $200,000. Oliver says Goforth is wearing an ankle monitor.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Charles Goforth, 40, of Catron, Missouri, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2012 death of Patrick Goforth.

During a preliminary hearing in October, prosecutors called a witness from the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab who testified that Charles Goforth had a substance commonly sold as bath salts in his system at the time of the alleged murder.

Goforth's accused of shooting his 20 year-old son Patrick in the head at their home in Catron in May 2012.

The judge ruled in October there was enough evidence and bound the case over for trial.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.