Herrin preps for Christmas parade

Thanksgiving is long gone, bring on the Christmas cheer!

And for one town, they're bringing in some holiday spirit in a big way!

"Christmas is the happiest time of year," says Parade Coordinator Kent Ingersoll. "It gets the families together; the kids get to see Santa Claus."

But before the floats could hit the streets of Herrin, organizers scrambled to put the last minute details on their floats before the big reveal.

"We started on Monday and we've worked really hard every night since till the wee hours of the morning," says float organizer, Amy Fletcher.

So whether the float featured a giant world or some fake snow, organizers say the time and effort that went into putting it all together is worth it.

"Having people come out and enjoy the city," says Ingersoll. Christmas is the greatest time of the year so people are going to have a good time."

And while it's still just November and the real snow hasn't quite made it into the forecast, participants have no doubt the feeling of Christmas won't be missed.

"With black Friday shopping happening all day today, I think it's a great way to try to ring in the spirit and get it started," says float organizer Courtney Teel.

"Thanksgiving is about giving thanks to god and all the blessings he has given us so I think that's enough in itself to get everybody motivated," says Fletcher.

"Just come out and enjoy it, grab the kids and come on out," says Ingersoll.

