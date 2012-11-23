Santa's Village collects food, toys for needy

Several agencies are receiving food and toys this year at Santa's Village in Martin, Tenn.

This is the 28th year for Santa's Village, a fantasyland of sights, sounds, and fun of Christmas.

It's held at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Santa's Village will be from Dec. 6 through 9.The hours are 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 7, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Dec. 8; and 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The theme is "Enchanted Forest" with scenes depicting the holidays. A giant Christmas tree will be featured with wagon rides on Friday through Sunday, MTD model train display, children's rides and vendor booths. Twenty hours of continuous local entertainment and a petting farm will add to the festivities.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5 worth of nonperishable foods and/or toys.

To date, 254,621 people have attended Santa's Village, according to University of Tenn. - Martin Office of University Relations.

A total of $983,163 has been distributed to area residents who need them in the past 27 years.

Thursday, Dec. 6:

5:45 p.m. – Joy Jones, piano

6 p.m. – Carla Field, Ed and Elaine Knight, violin and accordion

6:45 p.m. – Lindsey Wade, vocal

7:15 p.m. – Rose Brawner, vocal

7:45 p.m. – Carla Lee, vocal

8:15 p.m. – Linda Ramsey, vocal

8:45 p.m. – "High Variety" group, vocal

Friday, Dec. 7:

5:45 p.m. – Brooke Baker, piano

6 p.m. – Lexie Knott and Rose Brawner, vocal

7 p.m. – Michael Brewer, vocal

8 p.m. – Charles and Debbie Ross, vocal

Saturday, Dec. 8:

10:40 a.m. – Casey Lee and Hannah Laster, piano

11 a.m. – Rebecca Jones, Claire Gibson, Carson Gibson, vocal

11:20 a.m. – Emma Waycaster and Kelsie Winstead, vocal and dance

11: 50 a.m. – Miriam Jones, Natalie Hurst and Joy Jones, vocal

1 p.m. – Collin Williams, keyboard

1:30 p.m. – Rose Brawner, vocal

2 p.m. – Stepz Dance Studio, dance

3 p.m. – Collin Williams, jazz keyboard

3:30 p.m. – The Jim Fieser Family, guitar and violin

4:15 p.m. – Lindsey Wade, vocal

5 p.m. – Carla Lee, vocal

5:45 p.m. – Tara Elam, vocal

6:30 p.m. – Tabitha Dawson, vocal

7:15 p.m. –Ashley Mitchell, vocal

8 p.m. – Lauren Rush and Whitley Southerland, vocal

8:30 p.m. – Zach Rae, vocal

Sunday, Dec. 9:

12:40 p.m. – Dinah Batchelor, Lexie Knott and Rose Brawner, piano

1:15 p.m. – Lana Lee, vocal

2 p.m. – Oliver's Chapel Church

2:45 p.m. – Lexie Knott, vocal

3:15 p.m. – Michael Brewer, Kellie Phillips, Rob Phillips, Russ Phillips, Ramsey Phillips, and Rose Brawner, vocal

Service agencies receiving food and toys collected at Santa's Village this year include Chimes for Charity, We Care Ministries, Obion County Chapter American Red Cross, Santa's Helpers and Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council.

Co-sponsors for the event are the City of Martin and UT Martin. Additional sponsors of the event to date include: University Plaza, First State Bank, MTD Products, Tyson Foods, Greenball, Savant Learning Systems and Frontier Communications. As part of the event each year, WCMT radio sponsors a can caravan for canned food donations collected at the schools.

For more information about Santa's Village, contact Martin Parks and Recreation Department at 731-587-6784.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.