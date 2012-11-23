Holiday tours available at Magnolia Manor

It's Christmas once again at The Historic Magnolia Manor on Washington Ave. in Cairo, Ill.

The historic mansion decorated for the holidays is open for tours.



The Holiday House Tours begin Friday, November 23, 2012 and run through Saturday, December 1, 2012 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Come see decorations on display created by talented Cairo native, Kenneth J. Rundles.

These designer decorations are available for purchase with all proceeds going toward the upkeep of the Magnolia Manor.

Holiday House luncheons are also available. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Magnolia Manor at 618-734-0201.

