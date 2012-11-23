Humane Society offering half off adoption fees for black animals

Morton is looking for a home!

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is offering half off their adoption fee on all black cats and dogs for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The regular $55 adoption fee is reduced to $28. An $11 microchipping fee and vaccination fees still apply.

Morton is a 6-month-old terrier/Chihuahua mix. He is looking for a forever home.

Call the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-5837 for more information.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.