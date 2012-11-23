Cyber Monday apps

Get ready for Black Friday with the best apps on the market! With so many people owning smartphones, that means holiday shopping is right at your fingertips. Check out this list of apps to help you plan your Black Friday and holiday shopping.

Download these apps to help you get the best deals on Cyber Monday

TGI Cyber Monday - Be sure to use this app to browse all of this year's top Cyber Monday deals from over 100 of the top retailers in the world, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, and many more. Deals, specials, and offers will constantly be updated in order to make sure you save the most on all of the items on your shopping list. Android | iPhone

Amazon - Browse, search, get product details, read reviews and purchase millions of products available from Amazon.com and other merchants. Android | iPhone

RetailMeNot - The RetailMeNot Coupons app makes it easy to save with thousands of deals at your favorite stores and restaurants! Whether you're hungry for food deals or looking for in-store offers while shopping, RetailMeNot scours the Web for all the best deals so you don't have to. Android | iPhone

The Christmas List - Track Christmas gift ideas as you receive them by quickly entering them in the app. Set a gift budget for each person and mark the gift as purchased as you do your shopping! Android | iPhone

Cyber Monday 2014 from BuyVia - This app scours the web for the best deals possible both on the web and locally. You can view coupons, search for specific stores, and even save your preferences and alerts to your account. It also alerts you of price drops. Android | iPhone

Red Laser - RedLaser searches millions of products across thousands of online and local retailers to find the best prices Android | iPhone

