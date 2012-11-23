Record percentage of retailers to offer online Cyber Monday deals

A record 85 percent will offer special promotions on Cyber Monday, according to Shop.org's eHoliday survey. Coupons and free shipping are just a few ways retailers will pique shoppers' interest.

According to Shop.org's eHoliday survey conducted by BIGinsight, 97.3 percent of online retailers will offer special promotions at some point during the Thanksgiving weekend. That's up from 90.2 percent last year.

Forty-four point one percent of retailers polled will offer free shipping on Cyber Monday.

The term "Cyber Monday" was coined in 2005 but retailers saw the trends of a spike in online sales the Monday after Thanksgiving years before that.

Part of the premise is that people shop online at work where they have faster internet connecitons, but now more and more people have high speed internet a home.

There are several things you can do to make sure your online purchases are safe.

Use some common sense, know who you're buying from and what you're buying. Pay by credit or charge card. Look for the "https" in the web address. That "s" means it's a secure site. Also look for the little padlock or unbroken key at the bottom of the screen. Print and save your online transactions.

