Stay safe while shopping

The holiday shopping rush is on! Many will head out in the Black Friday rush but Cape Girardeau Police want to remind you don't let thoughts of getting a deal cause you to forget your surroundings!

Cape police have these tips:

*Be aware of your surroundings. Keep your purse and packages close to you.

*Keep items out of sight in your car. Your backseat will no doubt fill up with presents. Make sure you keep them out of site from would-be thief's looking for opportunity.

*Watch for cars. Roads will be busier with shoppers, be careful when driving.

Cape Girardeau Police officer, Darin Hickey, also had this tip for those bringing their kids along.

"If you do take your kids with you, keep them beside you," Officer Hickey said. "And also educate your children as well. Let them know 'there's a lot of people around, you need to stay with mom or dad or grandma or grandpa or whoever they're with,'" he added.

Hickey said if you follow these rules you have less chance of something happening.

