Crash on US 45 in Johnson County

Illinois State Police report a crash at US 45 and Tunnel Hill Road Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Amber R. Smith, 21, of Simpson was driving a 2010 Red Pontiac G6.

Lenzie M. Johnson, 41, of Harrisburg was driving a 2012 Gray Mazda I-Sport.

According to ISP, Smith was westbound on Gilead Church/Tunnel Hill Road and US 45 and Johnson was southbound on US 45 near Tunnel Hill Road when Johnson's vehicle struck Smith's vehicle at the intersection.



Smith was charged with failure to yield at an intersection.

