Hundreds enjoy Thanksgiving feast in Herrin

It doesn't matter what their favorite Thanksgiving food is or why they showed up.

Hundreds filed in to be a part of the Herrin's Civic Centers Thanksgiving feast.

While guest enjoyed the company of others and of course the delicious food, volunteers worked hard making sure it all came together.

"It's so fulfilling because people are so willing to open up their hearts and just give you a big ol' hug," says Darlene Fooid, a four year volunteer. "I love to see the smile on people's faces and I really enjoy it every year," says Fooid.

What's a dinner without a little entertainment?

Donnie Falknor, a Herrin native, never thought twice about making the trip from Florida to be a part of the feast for the 11th year in a row.

"That's what it's all about, that's the name, being thankful for what we have and recognizing all of those things together on one day," says Falknor "Whether it's family, friends, the things that you have yourself or an opportunity to share with others."

Falknor sang Christmas tunes during the meal, and people weren't hesitant to get up and dance, but there is something else he enjoys the most about Thanksgiving.

"When I see a couple in their eighties and they are sitting close together, maybe one of them is in a wheelchair and when I'm doing a song, whether it's a Christmas song or 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole and I see them get closer together and grab each other's hand, it's priceless."

