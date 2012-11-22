KSP investigating attempted murder

KUTTAWA, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted murder after a shots fire call on Wednesday.

According to KSP, police got the call to 113 East Clough St. in Kuttawa, Ky. and say a victim and several witnesses spotted a vehicle stopped in front of the house. Witnesses tell police the driver got out of the vehicle, took out a long gun and fired shots toward the house before taking off.

Troopers say their investigation led them to 45-year-old Robert Kevin Burchett of Eddyville, Ky. Burchett was arrested in Ballard County in the Bandana community and was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

Burchett faces attempted murder charges.

Troopers say no one was hurt in the alleged shooting and believe the incident could stem from a dispute between the victim's son and Mr. Burchett.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.