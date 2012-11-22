Man arrested in connection with stolen ATVs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A 19-year old Kentucky man is behind bars charged with tampering with evidence and second degree burglary in connection with two stolen ATV's and other items.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a woman living on Woodville Road reported that her home had been broken into and that several items were stolen. The woman also reported that someone broke into her garage and stole a four-wheeler, a knife, and an air-soft gun. This happened on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday around 3 a.m., a man on Bradford Road reported to police that someone broke into his garage and stole a four-wheeler.

During the investigations, McCracken County deputies arrived at the Woodville Road home and say they found 19-year-old Ronald T. Gilbert who lives on Bradford Road at the home on a four-wheeler. Deputies say it was the same four-wheeler stolen from the Woodville Road home and say they found the second stolen four-wheeler near the same home.

Gilbert was arrested and faces burglary and tampering with evidence charges. He is in the McCracken County Jail and could face more charges. Deputies say additional arrests could be made and the investigation is on going.

