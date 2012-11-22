Driver hits horse and crashes into house

A horse in the road causes a crash in Dunklin County, Mo. early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Billie Lewis of St. Francis, AR was driving on Highway 25 at White Oak when he hit a horse in the road. Troopers say Lewis' car ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a house.

Lewis was air lifted to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, Tenn. with serious injuries. His passenger 82-year-old Alice Seal was taken to Twin Rivers Medical Center in Kennett, Mo. also with serious injuries.

Troopers say both Lewis and Seal were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

No word on their conditions, or if the horse survived.

