Home security for the holidays

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The holidays are a busy time with millions of people traveling to celebrate with friends and loved ones.

But, that also means there are a lot of empty homes during the holidays.

The Murphysboro Police Department has a program to help keep your home safe while you're away.

"Whenever folks know they're going to be gone for the holidays they can come in and fill out a form for security checks," said Officer Craig Smelter. "It gives us a description of what to look for when we check their house while they're gone. And each officer checks the residence at least three times during their shift while they're away."

Officer Smelter says those added security checks can add up to your home being checked on ten to twelve times in a 24-hour period.

"They can also let us know if anybody is expected to be there while they're gone as far as checking on the animals, cleaning the residence or something else," said Officer Smelter. "We need to know that ahead of time. That way if somebody is around the residence that's not supposed to be there, we can check it out."

The police department offers business owners the same security checks if they're away for the holidays, or any other time throughout the year.

