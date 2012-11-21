Death of woman in Ste. Gen. being investigated

Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Eric Bennett says that police are investigating the death of a Columbia, Missouri woman.



Kristi Murphy, 52 of Columbia, was found dead at the Microtel hotel Saturday night.

Officers responded to the original call shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a reported suicide.

However Chief Bennett says the result of her death is still under investigation.

Bennett says was one person with her at the hotel at the time this happened. Curtis Smith was being considered a person of interest and being questioned.

Bennett and the Ste. Genevieve Coroner say an autopsy was performed and are waiting on toxicology results to come back.

The police probable cause statement says Curtis Lee Smith, 52, said that he was Murphy's boyfriend, and was the one who called 911 after finding her deceased in the bathroom.

Smith was arrested on marijuana charges.

Smith was being held without bond.

