'Good Samaritan' rescues lost little girl

But thanks to the neighborhood nanny, Madison made it home safe.

The aunt says her prayers were answered when she got a call from the police department who had Madison.

It all started when a 1st grade Poplar Bluff student got on the wrong bus.

She was supposed to go to the boys and girls club but instead wound up wandering up and down 2nd street.

But a little girl's aunt says her prayers were answered when she got a call from the police department who had Madison.

"I was just so scared, I was so scared," said Clara Wright, Madison's aunt. " I just started praying right away. Lord, take care of her, and the scariest thing is what could have happened."

"OK, when she first got off the bus she went that way and then she turned back and went this way," said Brenda Freeman, who found Madison. "I seen her down at the end of the road, but I couldn't catch up to her until she got almost to the juvenile center."

Freeman says something seemed weird from the beginning.

"I watch them get off the bus every afternoon and when all sudden there's this other little girl off the bus," said Freeman. I didn't know who she was, but I thought she looked lost. So I thought I would help."

Freeman called police right away who came and brought little Madison home.

"Thankfulness," said Eva Moore, Madison's mother. " I was just happy she was there when she was to see Maddie. If not, God only knows what could have happened."

"This kind of touched my heart real bad because the same because it happened to my own son three years ago," said Freeman. "Thank God my friends saw him and brought him home. That he wasn't lost for very long."

And the thankfulness is not only shared by the family, but by in this case the Good Samaritan, as well.

"I am so thankful that I could help someone and get her back home to her mom without anything happening to her," said Freeman.

