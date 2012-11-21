Help is on the way for homeless vets in Poplar Bluff

Both the Bluff Inn and the Plaza Hotel are shutting down, leaving some 100 people without a place to live.

Help is on the way for veterans left homeless by the closing of two Poplar Bluff hotels.

Some of those affected are veterans, and the homeless coordinator for the Veteran's Administration is working to assess their situations.

A spokeswoman for the VA Hospital says they hope to connect veterans with available resources as early as next week.

