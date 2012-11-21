How to pay your respects to 'Mr. Food'

Art Ginsburg, the television chef known as Mr. Food, has died at his home in Weston, Fla.

Art Ginsburg, 81, the television chef known as Mr. Food, died at his home Friday in Weston, Florida.

This statement was released Friday by Amy Magro with Mr. Food/Mr. Food Test Kitchen in regards to paying respects:

As many of you already know, Art Ginsburg, aka Mr. Food, passed away this (Wednesday) morning.

The outpouring of support from near and far has been overwhelming, and we, as well as the family, sincerely appreciate everyone's sentiments.

Some have asked about what they can do to pay their respects.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to B'nai Aviv Congregation, Weston, FL, or the Variety Club of Buffalo, The Children's Charity of Buffalo & Western New York, (716) 854-7577.

Online: http://www.varietykidstelethon.com/donate_online.html

