7 Black Friday freebies

Karen Deer with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch found some freebies that will be given out on Black Friday.



1. Cabela's: The first 600 people in line by 5 a.m. will be given a ticket for a chance to win some great items. Items include: A-Bolt Medallion 300 WSM Rifle, a 30-inch Masterbuilt electric smoker, Pro Staff 7 10x42 binoculars, Legend 10x42 Binoculars, Realtree camo hoodie, a Cabela's Gift Card up to $100. Doors open at 5 a.m.

2. JC Penney: Starting on black Friday, receive a button (over 80 million free buttons) to find out if you're a winner. The store plans to give out buttons to customers at all locations (no purchase required) through Christmas Eve. Those buttons will have unique codes for customers to enter online. You'll have a chance to win gifts or vacations to spots like New York City. Doors open at 6 a.m. Friday. Get your button from a team member at any register. Black Friday deals include: $8 crockpot, $8 toaster oven and $8 coffee pot.

3. Victoria's Secret: Get a free limited edition tote when you spend $65. Stores open at midnight.

4. Sports Authority: The first 80 people in line will have a chance for $10 to $500 in bonus bucks. Stores open at midnight.

5. Michaels: The stores will be handing out free Godiva chocolate bars to the first 100 customers. Stores open at 7 a.m.

6. Sam's Club: Get a free Starbucks holiday blend coffee and a Artisan Fresh pastry, while supplies last (limited quantities are available).

7. Shoe Carnival will open their doors at midnight on Thanksgiving. The first 100 customers in line at midnight on Thanksgiving will receive a Surprise Reward Card worth at least $10, and one lucky customer will win a $100 Reward Card. Black Friday Deals and Doorbusters have been extended and will be good for 12 hours this year (midnight until noon). Shopping Spree Giveaways worth $100, will be given away throughout the morning.