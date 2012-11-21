Push for over-the-counter birth control - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Push for over-the-counter birth control

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Washington University in St. Louis is reporting that half of the nation's pregnancies are unplanned and having easier access to birth control could dramatically affect those numbers, especially among teens.

It's something many people I spoke with today agree on.

"If it prevents babies from having babies and people don't abuse it, I don't see why it would be a problem," said Illinois resident Alicia Jones.

"Actually making the appointment and filling out the prescription every three months, it's a pain really," said Jones.

But others say that doctor visit is one of the most important things a woman can do because it can save your life.

"We're not getting that contact with them, as far as if it's working and that they're not having any problems with it," said Katy Mowery, a certified nurse at the Heartland Women's Healthcare in Marion. "Not only that, that basic assessment is that we do before they're initiated."

And as for it helping with the number of teen pregnancies?

"I'm sure there are still some restrictions as to who it's going to be available to, so there is probably going to be some questions as to how it's going to change those numbers," said Mowery.

