Franklin County man jailed after reported standoff with deputies

A Franklin County man is facing several charges after an alleged standoff with law enforcement.

Robert Maller, 21, of Pershing, Illinois was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Authorities say he was arrested early Tuesday morning by Franklin County sheriff's deputies after a brief standoff with police.

Deputies were originally were called to the home around midnight after receiving a report of a domestic dispute involving a man with a gun threatening people in the house.

Sheriff Don Jones says that Maller allegedly fired a handgun inside the house during the domestic dispute.

Maller was being held in the Franklin County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

