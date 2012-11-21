Former Chester man pleads guilty to meth charge

A former Chester man pleaded guilty to an indictment charging conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

Michael F. Yankey, 49, of Robinson, formerly of Chester, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to manufacture meth.

It happened between May 2011 and April 2012 in Williamson, Randolph, Jackson, and Crawford counties., according to The United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Illinois.

Yankey was involved with others in the making of meth using the red phosphorous method.

Numerous people supplied Yankey with pseudoephedrine pills, iodine, and matches to make meth. He then provided meth to those same people.

The offense carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $1 million, and probation of a least three years.

