Pedestrian struck, killed after hit by truck in Murray

Police say a western Kentucky woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Wednesday.

According to the Murray Police Department, it happened shortly after 6:30 on Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot at 12th and Sycamore Streets.

Police say a pickup driven by Ethan Boley, 21, of Elkton, Kentucky, was pulling away from Family Video and turned down the center aisle of the parking lot.

Boley's truck then reportedly struck Janice Phelps, 56, of Almo, Kentucky, as she was walking toward some stores.

Calloway County Coroner Ricky Harris says Janice Phelps was taken to Murray-Calloway Emergency Room after the wreck and died from her injuries there.

Police say an investigation into the incident continues.

