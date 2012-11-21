KFVS12 Donates toys to Safe House for Women

Ever wonder what KFVS does with all of the toys from Lauren Keith's popular "Does it Work Toy Testers?" We donate them.

First, the companies we receive many of the toys from such as VTech, Fisher Price, Mattel, Melissa and Doug, and others send the toys to us for review. Then, they offer up the toys for donation, per KFVS request.

This year, we took our stash to Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau. The shelter for abused women and children received dozens of toys worth several hundred dollars. The director says the toys will go into the center's playroom.

"We think this will brighten the days of our kids as they come here from stressful situations. They have new faces and new surroundings. Toys provide comfort," said Kim Straedy, a child advocate for Safe House.

Meantime, Safe House has a program called, "Adopt a Family" for Christmas, you can read more about at their link. In the last fiscal year, Safe House helped provide shelter and services to 133 women and children locally.

