Fredonia man killed in crash with semi in Gallatin Co.

A Fredonia man died in a crash between a passenger car and a semi truck Tuesday morning in Gallatin County.

Harlan L. Blazier, 50, of Carmi, Ill. was driving an International Truck southbound on Illinois Route 1.

Michael S. Travis, 25, of Fredonia, Ky. was driving a Chevrolet passenger car northbound on Illinois Route 1.

For unknown reasons, just south of Eagle Creek Lane, the Chevrolet passenger car crossed the center line and struck the International Truck head-on around 8:38 a.m.



Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office.

Blazier was transported by the Saline County Ambulance Service to the Harrisburg Medical Center.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department, the Shawneetown Fire Department, the Gallatin County Ambulance Service, the Saline County Ambulance Service, and the Gallatin County Coroner's Office.