Cape Girardeau stores ready for Small Business Saturday

Black Friday and now Cyber Monday get a lot of hype, but small businesses in Cape Girardeau don't see a big boost in the bottom line during those days.





However, with the creation of Small Business Saturday, local businesses are cashing in.





Owners of small shops in downtown Cape say the push to spend holiday money locally has provided a boost.

According to Civic Economics, when $100 is spent at a local business, $68 stays in the community. If $100 is spent at a big retailer, only $43 stays in the community.

Additionally, business owners said shopping local trickles down.



"I carry work from local artists," said Candy Winkler of Sweet Designs on Broadway. "So if someone comes to my store and buys something, they're helping our business and the artist as well."



And that support could lead to job creating.

The White House says two of every three new jobs are created by small businesses.

