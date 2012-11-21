Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year according to AAA.

Still feeling the effects of the sluggish economic recovery, many Americans setting out on the annual Thanksgiving migration had to sacrifice summer vacations, rely on relatives for airfare or scour the Web for travel deals to ensure they made it home.

And it's not just tight finances making travel tough. Airlines struggling to save on jet fuel have cut the number of flights, leading to a jump in airfares. Those hitting the roads face high gas prices and rising tolls.

Even with all of that AAA says the number of travelers will be up just a bit from last year.

