Fire crews race to Cape Girardeau Co. business investigating reports of a fire

Emergency crews raced to a Cape Girardeau County business Tuesday night after a fire broke out.

The fire happened a little before 7 p.m. Tuesday at Delta Concrete on Highway 72 near Highway 34.

According to the Millersville fire chief, the fire broke out in the boiler room of the business.

The chief says firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to that room. There are no reports of any injuries.

We're told the boiler room might be out of commission for a couple of days.

