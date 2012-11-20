Pottsville man facing numerous rape charges

A Pottsville man faces several rape charges after the Graves County Sheriff says he had sex with a 13-year-old girl several times.

Jacob L. Jackson, 20, of Pottsville is charged with 10 counts of rape 2nd degree which is Class C Felonies and 1 count of sodomy 2nd degree also a Class C Felony.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a 13-year-old girl who had been involved in sexual relations numerous times since July 25, 2012.

Jackson is accused of having intercourse with the girl on at least 10 occasions between July 25, 2012 and October 31, 2012.

Jackson was taken to the Graves County Jail and is awaiting court appearances

