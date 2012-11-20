Bonne Terre man charged with enticement of child - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Bonne Terre man was arrested after police say he tried to get a young girl to have sex with him.

Investigators say Christopher Morton, 24, also used Facebook in his attempts to get the victim to have sex.

He faces a charge of attempted enticement of a child.

He was being held on $15,000 bond.

