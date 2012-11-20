Herrin woman pleads guilty to 2011 murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Herrin woman pleads guilty to 2011 murder

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

A Herrin woman admits to her role in a man's May 2011 murder.

Kate Bodie, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Charles James of Freeman Spur.

As part of the plea deal, Bodie will be required to testify against her co-defendant, Cynthia Stearns.

Bodie was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

