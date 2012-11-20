NMCC students learn Thanksgiving values through poem

Members of the class dress up as pilgrims and visit other classrooms to recite the poem.

A sixth grade class at New Madrid County Central Middle School learned a very special poem this year.

"Twas the night before Thanksgiving" teaches students all about the traditions, values, and customs of Thanksgiving.

Members of the class dress up as pilgrims and visit other classrooms to recite the poem.

Their teacher says she hopes students learn more than just a few verses.

"I think that learning the poem does two things," said Debby Wiseman, 6th grade teacher. "It lets them know that they can learn the poem because a lot of them at first don't think that they can and it gets them in the spirit of the holiday.

The students begin learning the poem the first of November.

Ms. Wiseman says she's been teaching students "Twas the night before Thanksgiving" for the last 25 years.

