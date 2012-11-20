Pawn ordinance approved by Cape Girardeau city council

The pawn ordinance requires pawn shops and any new businesses inside of the city of Cape Girardeau to enhance tracking procedures for items sold.

A new pawn ordinance in Cape Girardeau is aimed at tracking second hand products. The 9-page pawn ordinance unanimously passed Monday night.

It requires pawn shops and any new businesses inside of the city of Cape Girardeau to enhance tracking procedures for items sold.

Cape Girardeau Chief of Police Roger Fields says this will help police track stolen goods that someone tries to sell.

The new rules won't affect business if it received its city business license before November 5 and its primary business involves the buying and selling of jewelry, stones, coins, and currency.

Also exempt, stores that mainly sell antique items and clothes, along with gun and knife shows.

Any new business would have to follow the full ordinance.

Read the ordinance here.

