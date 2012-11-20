3.6 magnitude quake near Mt. Carmel, Ill. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3.6 magnitude quake near Mt. Carmel, Ill.

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
BELMONT, IL (KFVS) -

There was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake 6 miles WNW of Mount Carmel, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

It was 5 miles NNE of Belmont.

It happened at 5:28 p.m.

It was 3.1 miles deep.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly