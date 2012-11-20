2 pit bull puppies stolen from home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of South Ellis.

Police say at least one person kicked in the back door of this home Monday afternoon, then grabbed a laptop, iPod, Kindle Fire, television, and video games.

They also reportedly nabbed two 6-month-old female pit bull pups.

No suspects are in custody.

