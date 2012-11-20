Second Time Around Consignment Shop in Marble Hill - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Second Time Around Consignment Shop in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Second Time Around Consignment Shop located in Marble Hill is offering a Black Friday special.

Black Friday specials - 10% off all household furniture and upscale clothing. Open 10 a.m - 4 p.m.

