Herrin preps for Thanksgiving feast

For some, preparing a Thanksgiving feast is a lot of work, but imagine preparing more than 54 turkeys for your feast.

Well, that's how many turkeys are needed to feed guests at this year's Herrin Thanksgiving Dinner.

Volunteers say anyone is welcome to come out and enjoy more than just a full belly.

Donnie Falknor will be providing the night's entertainment.

The feast will start at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center and run until 1 p.m.

