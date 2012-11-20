Hide-Away Cafe in Marquand offers deals Fri. and Sat. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hide-Away Cafe in Marquand offers deals Fri. and Sat.

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARQUAND, MO (KFVS) -

The Hide-Away Cafe located at the junction of A and 0 in Marquand, Mo. is offering some Black Friday deals.

Celebrate Black Friday with a FREE slice of dessert pie with your meal purchase.

Come back on Small Business Sat. Nov. 24 and try another FREE slice of pie with your meal purchase.

Open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly