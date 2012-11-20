Law enforcement steps up for Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the heaviest travel times of the year, and there are some things you and your family need to know before you hit the road.

IDOT is partnering with law enforcement across the state of Illinois by stepping up efforts through seat-belt and DUI enforcement.

Take extra caution when driving at night, that's where you will see roadside safety checks and patrols looking for seat belt law violators and drunk drivers.

Last year, eight people died in crashes, four involving alcohol.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.