Liley's Custom Countertops and Monuments

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Liley's Custom Countertops and Monuments located 410 Union St. Marble Hill offers a Black Friday deal.

They are open on Black Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. They are offering 10% off all custom counter tops or monuments.

Visit them on Small Business Saturday too.

