Shop local in Bollinger County Museum of Natural History gift shop for those special Christmas gifts.

Get 10% off all in stock merchandise from Noon - 4:00 PM on Friday, Nov. 23.

Jewelry, toys, minerals, gem stones, t-shirts, caps, books, fossils, soaps, and unique locally made items.

Visit on Small Business Saturday Nov. 24 and get one Free Admission with one Paid Admission by telling us you heard about the buy one get one offer on KFVS, (free admission must be of equal or lesser value than paid admission) or get 10% off all locally made gift shop items.

Choose from a wide variety of items including; wooden key chains, note cards, wooden toys, soaps, local authors books, and native American basketry.

Open from Noon - 4:30 PM.

The Bollinger County Museum is at 207 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.