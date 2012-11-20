Jackson man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after stabbing

A man accused of stabbing a man to death in downtown Cape Girardeau appeared in court Tuesday.

Man accused in Cape Girardeau stabbing appears in court

New details came out in court Tuesday about a deadly Cape Girardeau stabbing.

New details emerge in deadly Cape Girardeau stabbing trial

A man charged with the December 2011 stabbing death of another man in Cape Girardeau pleaded not guilty Monday.

Man charged in stabbing death pleads not guilty

The case against a Cape Girardeau man accused of murder will be tried outside the Heartland.

Man charged in stabbing death gets change of venue

A Jackson man accused in a deadly stabbing in downtown Cape Girardeau has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

That plea entered in a Franklin County courtroom, Ryan Harkey's case was moved there on a change of venue request.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd degree involuntary manslaughter.

Harkey was originally charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Jerry Conrad.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight inside a Cape Girardeau bar and it escalated outside in December 2011.

Harkey's scheduled to be sentenced in January.

