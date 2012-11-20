Jackson man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after stab - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after stabbing

Ryan P. Harkey (Source: Cape PD) Ryan P. Harkey (Source: Cape PD)
"Buddy" Conrad (Source: Lisa Conrad) "Buddy" Conrad (Source: Lisa Conrad)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson man accused in a deadly stabbing in downtown Cape Girardeau has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

That plea entered in a Franklin County courtroom, Ryan Harkey's case was moved there on a change of venue request.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd degree involuntary manslaughter.

Harkey was originally charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Jerry Conrad.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight inside a Cape Girardeau bar and it escalated outside in December 2011.

Harkey's scheduled to be sentenced in January.

