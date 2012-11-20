Thanksgiving Day events

Several communities across the Heartland are celebrating Thanksgiving with different events.

We asked the Heartland to share with us what they're thankful for this holiday season. Here are some pictures viewers sent us to show what they're thankful for. You can send us your picture to cnews@kfvs12.com or upload them by clicking here. Don't forget to include your name, where you're from and a description of what you're thankful for.

The American Red Cross is offers these safety steps to use while preparing the Thanksgiving feast.



With Thanksgiving coming up, the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers that there will be lots of extra traffic for the holiday and urges drivers to be cautious.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The 9th Annual Turkey Drive LIVE event will be November 19 through November 21 at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks store.

Southeast Missouri State University's offices will be closed and classes will not be in session while they observe the Thanksgiving holiday. Classes will not be in session Nov. 21-23. University offices will be closed Nov. 22-23.

Piedmont, Mo.

The AARP building in Piedmont will have a meal on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. No one is turned down. It is completely free. It originally started out for the elderly who might not have anyone to spend Thanksgiving day with, but anybody who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving day is welcome, even couples, or a family who maybe just can't afford to fix a nice meal for Thanksgiving!

Stoddard County, Mo.

The Stoddard County Ambulance District will be conducting their 27th annual "Home for the Holidays" project on November 22. The district says they will be taking patients that are unable to travel except by ambulance from the nursing homes of Stoddard County to residences within the county. This service is available to any patient that is not ambulatory that would like to spend some time with their family during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Van Buren, Mo.



There will be a Thanksgiving Day meal at the Nutrition Center in Van Buren, Mo. It is free to anyone who needs a meal or wants a meal. Donations are accepted but not necessary. They will be serving dinner at 2 p.m. at the center. Turkey & dressing and all the rest are on the menu.



Carbondale, Ill.



Carbondale in Thanksgiving - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Bethel AME Church, 316 East Jackson St. The Carbondale in Thanksgiving annual service will take place at Bethel AME Church. The church's pastor, the Rev. Charles Cross, is hosting. Please join us for this interfaith service, now in its 15th year. It is truly remarkable to see so many faiths come together in gratitude and contribute something from their traditions in this unique celebration.

"To Stay or Leave Our Religious Tradition" - Ralph Anderson Interfaith Dialogue at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 303 South Poplar St. The next Ralph Anderson Interfaith Dialogue will be "To Stay or Leave Our Religious Tradition: A Conversation with Father Roger Karban and the Rev. Bill Sasso" with discussion to follow. Dr. Dale Bengtson will moderate.

Herrin, Ill.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Herrin Thanksgiving Dinner is invited to attend an organizational meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 17. Those interested in volunteering before, on or after Thanksgiving Day can attend the meeting in the council chamber at the south end of Herrin City Hall, 300 North Park Avenue. For more information, telephone Bart Mann at 942-5080.

The Herrin City Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23 for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

Paducah, Ky.

The Engineering-Public Works Department trash collection scheduled for Thanksgiving 2012 and the day after Thanksgiving (Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23) has been released.

The schedule is:

There will be no residential trash collection on Thanksgiving or the day after. Thanksgiving's routes will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Friday's routes will be done on Monday, Nov. 26.

The City of Paducah Compost Facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, will be closed on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving. It will reopen Saturday, Nov. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Paducah City Hall will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving.

As a reminder, the city says please place your trash container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.

If you have a Thanksgiving event you'd like to us to include in this list, email chendricks@kfvs12.com.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.