Ill. officials push for illegal immigrant licenses

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he wants to pass a bill out of the Senate next week to give driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

And Gov. Pat Quinn says he'll sign the legislation, if it lands on his desk.

Quinn and Cullerton were at a bipartisan news conference Tuesday that included former Gov. Jim Edgar and Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka, both Republicans.

Edgar says the bill is good policy because testing drivers will make roads safer. Additionally, it would allow approximately 250,000 illegal immigrants to get insurance.

Edgar also says the GOP needs to show Latinos and other immigrants that it cares about them. Latino voters are credited with helping Democrats achieve big wins on Election Day.

Washington and New Mexico already require illegal immigrants to get licenses.

