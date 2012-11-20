3 arrested after armed robbery in Park Hills

Park Hills police arrested three people after an armed robbery Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect went into the Casey's on Front Street around 2 p.m., showed a weapon and demanded money. He left with cash from the business.

A citizen followed the suspect to a house a couple blocks away.

Police arrested the man, another male and a female.

Officers recovered the stolen cash.



Names of the suspects and charges are pending.

