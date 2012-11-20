Ledbetter Bridge lane restriction removed for Thanksgiving travel

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is a removing lane restriction from the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter. All lane restrictions and the automated signal should be removed by about 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 20.



The work zone is being taken down and the bridge will be open to 2-lane traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday.



Work is expected to resume on Saturday, November 24,2012 at 7 a.m. The around the clock lane restriction with alternating traffic flow controlled by an automated signal will return early on Saturday morning.



The lane restriction is to allow concrete repairs on the bridge deck.



The bridge will be reduced to one lane traffic for approximately one more week.



As a reminder, the bridge is currently posted with a strictly enforced 3-ton load limit which essentially limits traffic on the bridge to passenger vehicles and unloaded standard pick-up trucks only. An enhanced police presence continues to be maintained to enforce the 3-ton load limit and a 35 mile per hour speed limit on the bridge.



Also known as the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge and The Ledbetter Bridge, the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge connects McCracken County to Livingston County between Paducah and Ledbetter.

The new bridge under construction just upstream from the 81 year old existing structure is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic as early as May 2013, under an accelerated construction schedule.



Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to

www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.